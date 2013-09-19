Baby Food Packaging in the US - New Market Study Published

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Packaging for new prepared baby food is largely being redesigned with the introduction of BPA-free pouches. Gerber is the largest prepared baby food company to introduce baby food in pouches. Parents are turning to BPA-free pouches for convenience and safety. As well as being shelf stable, unbreakable and resealable these pouches allow toddlers to feed themselves (no spoon required!) through the spout. At the same time, the pouches allow Americans to avoid Bisphenol-A (BPA), an organic compound...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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