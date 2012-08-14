Hornell, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind baby gift, look no further than A La Mode Gifts. The website offers whimsical gift baskets laden with items shaped to look like everything from a lollipop to an ice cream cone, cupcake or corsage. Additional gifts include diaper cakes, new mommy gifts, shower favors and customized baby items.



You’ll also be doing a good deed if you purchase a gift from A La Mode. The family-owned company is dedicated to giving back, donating $1 out of every transaction to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.



All of A La Mode’s items are handmade, and every piece incorporated in the designs is lovingly selected by the designer and founder. “As a mother of four, I know the items that have held up through years of wear and tear, and I strive to include those items in my line of gifts,” says Erin Chaffee. “Everything that I use is very high quality that will survive wash after wash and use after use.”



A La Mode Gifts also partners with artists who create items including silverware, jewelry, art designed especially for children, pillows, tutus, toys and items you can tuck into baby’s hair. Erin created A La Mode Gifts in 2010 when she left her teaching position to care for her youngest daughter, Ella. “I soon realized I needed some kind of work,” she says. “A La Mode was what came out of my search for something that was fulfilling and that I would truly love doing while staying home with my daughter.” A La Mode Gifts sells to boutiques in New York’s Southern Tier; the e-commerce website debuted in March 2012.



Customers are raving about A La Mode Gifts and their superior customer service. Current customer Emily Stowe says, "It looks fabulous; everything is so precious!!"