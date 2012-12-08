New Innovations Help New Parents with Age-Old Infant Sleeping Challenges

North Shore City, Auckland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Hushamok, a family-owned and operated manufacturer of specially designed baby hammocks, offers a unique approach to infant sleep that is widely recognized as a safe and effective alternative to cribs. Many parents report struggles with infants who have trouble falling or staying asleep, which can be alleviated through a range of strategies that present a similar environment to what the baby experienced prior to birth. The use of the Hushamok Hammock mimics the position a baby is in while still in the womb, and is shown to reduce colic and Flat Head Syndrome (Plagiocephaly).



“The unique design of our baby hammock is shown to reduce any strain on a baby’s spine and nerves by maintaining a natural curve of the spine,” said Julie Soboil, co-founder of Hushamok. “Babies are triggered to sleep by motion, so the natural swinging, rocking and bouncing motion of our baby hammock helps them fall sleep and stay asleep longer.”



The Hushamok baby hammock is created with 100% organic cotton and has passed safety testing under the U.S. Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association Certification Program, certifying compliance with the requirements of the current American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) F2194 Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Bassinet and Cradles. Click on the link for further information on a baby bassinet. In addition, the Hushamok baby hammock has passed the EU certification program for Safety Requirements and Test Methods for Cribs and Cradles for the relevant EN 1130 requirements.



About Hushamok

Founded in 2006 by Mark and Julie Soboil, Hushamok is a more modern take on an age-old invention, the hammock, designed specifically to help infants sleep. The Soboils shared a background in environmental sciences and an interest in using eco-friendly and organic materials, which helped launch their journey to design modern nursery furniture. Hushamok operates as a family business in both the U.S. and New Zealand -- the country they now call home – and they run it along with caring for their two sons. For more information, visit: thebabybassinet.com.