Melondipity Announces the Widest and Newest Collection of Baby Hats and Hair Accessories

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Melondipity, a well-known online portal for unique and hand crafted baby hats and toddler hats, is now offering the newest and widest collection of baby hats and hair accessories. Delivering comfort and protection to toddlers, hats from Melondipity are specially designed to help protect babies’ soft skin from UV sunlight and other harsh materials.



While addressing the media, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, the owner of Melondipity.com stated, “At Melondipity, we always try to deliver a beaming smile to our clients by giving them the best product their newborn truly deserves. We even give them the opportunity to customize their newborn’s hats and give creative suggestions. We have, in the past delivered toddler sun hats with embroidery as per the suggestion of one of our clients.”



Melondipity also offers top class hair accessories for babies, kids and toddlers. These accessories include attractive hair clips and headbands. They only offer baby sun hats that are made of the highest quality fabrics and are comfortable for all babies, kids, and toddlers.



Apart from sun hats, their head accessories include different hat options like flower hats, animal hats, beanie hats, crochet hats, fashion hats, stocking hats, head bands and much more.



Melondipity stands by the quality and workmanship of their products, along with the USPS to ship its products free of charge to its customers within the United States. They also ship worldwide.The company, via its interactive and user friendly website, offers ample choices for convenient and efficient shipping.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.