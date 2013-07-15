Melondipity Announces a Sale on Select Baby Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Melondipity, the world's renowned baby sun hats and headbands dealer, has now announced a special sale on some of its select baby hats. The limited quantity sale is now listing over 100 cute and eye-loving hats, suitable for newborns (0-6 m), babies (6-24 m), toddlers and kids (2-5 years).



On the other hand, Melondipity also continually introduces new items to its inventory, that too, are at most affordable prices. For instance, the store has recently introduced new toddle hats for both boys and girls. The new items include personalized toddler sun hat, flower hats, animal hats, along with beanie and crochet hats, fashion hats and stocking hats.



Melondipity also offers other hair accessories for babies, kids and toddlers. These accessories include attractive hair clips and headbands. The store only offers its clients products made of the very highest quality fabrics that are comfortable for all babies, kids, and toddlers.



Customers can now purchase these hats from the Melondipity official website. The store ensures the clients of their transaction process to be secured with the latest encryption techniques.



Melondipity uses the United States Postal Service to ship its products and offers free shipping to all customers located in the United States. They also ship worldwide. The store also offers various choices to its customers in choosing the most suitable shipping plan for themselves during their order placement.



About Melondipity

Melondipity began with one mom searching for an adorable and unique hat for her daughter and has grown into a family-owned business run by parents - all for their children. Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides themselves on hand-selecting all their products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website and overall customer care.



For more, visit: http://www.melondipity.com or call (872) BABY-HAT



Email: melonheads@melondipity.com or info@melondipity.com