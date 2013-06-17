Baby Jogger City Mini Double Perfect for Growing Families, According to Sherrbabyshop.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- It is hard enough to raise one child, so having several can be a real challenge. This is even more true if a family has a couple of kids that are very close in age, such as an infant and a toddler or even a set of twins. It is not easy dealing with two babies at a time, but buying special gear such as a double stroller can be a really big help. According to Sherrybabyshop.com, the Baby Jogger City Mini Double is perfect for growing families.



When there are two babies in the family, it can get pretty tough dealing with the logistics. When neither baby can do a lot of walking, parents are often forced to put one in a stroller and carry the other in their arms or in a sling. Obviously, a sling is not feasible for prolonged trips as it can give mom and dad a serious backache. The solution, then, is a double stroller. Some parents however are hesitant to invest in a double stroller simply because they can cost twice as much as a regular stroller and yet be twice as hard to use. Fortunately, this is not the case with the Baby Jogger City Mini Double.



The City Mini Double is actually quite ideal for growing families. It comfortably seats two babies a year or so apart in age, or two babies of the same age. The side-by-side design makes it equally easy to access the children while the recline mechanisms and the canopies can be adjusted independently of each other. Despite the rather more elaborate design, it also folds easily with one hand.



Of course, parents are also interested in how to store any baby gear that they have. With several children at home closet space can run a bit short, and the same is true of the trunk. More kids naturally mean more stuff ¨C but it is pretty easy to find a nook to tuck in the City Mini or to fit it into the trunk. That is because it takes up less space than other mini stroller models.



