Baby Limericks: New Book of Pregnancy & Baby-Themed Riddle Rhymes Proves Smash-Hit at Readers' Baby Showers

Kingston, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- While baby showers can quickly become rowdy and hugely-entertaining events, breaking the ice with friends and family who have not previously met can be tough at best. However, a bold and powerful new book of pregnancy and baby-themed riddle rhymes is helping acquaintances become true friends in minutes – as attendees grapple to work out the answers to the book’s maternal mind-benders.



‘Baby Limericks: Pregnancy and Baby-Themed Riddle Rhymes for New and Expectant Parents, and the People Who Love Them’ is the work of Biologist D. Young Barton. Available exclusively as a Kindle eBook, Barton’s masterfully-crafted riddles can be taken anywhere, for any occasion.



Synopsis:



Looking for some unique quizzes for a baby shower? Do you need a gift for puzzle loving new parents? This book of over fifty limerick riddles is a fun way to look at many of the normal items and occurrences that come with growing and raising babies. An example to try and guess:



Your baby will eat when they’re able

Alongside you all at the table

This seat’s extra tall

So he can see all

While strapped in so he’s extra stable



These poems can be entertaining, or a chance to keep your sleep-deprived brain sharp when you're doing the midnight feeding. (The answer is high chair).



“Limericks are the sign of a fun and creative brain,” says Barton. “While my puzzles are proving immensely popular at baby showers, they can be enjoyed by parents and friends in just about any setting. When someone is in those first early stages of parenthood, their repetitive routines cause other things to be put on the backburner. In just seconds, any mother or father can drag out my book, get back to innate problem solving and keep mentally active.”



Continuing, “But it’s not all serious – it’s about having fun! From car trips to coffee with friends, limericks are a great catalyst for conversation and the enjoyment of company. It’s also fun with non-parents; providing an insight to the exploits they can one day look forward to!”



To date, the book has garnered rave reviews. For example, Deanna comments, “These are so much fun to read!!! Whether you are a new mom, an old mom, an expectant mom or someone who just loves babies you will enjoy. I can just imagine what laughs they would bring at any baby shower!”



Emily Alford was equally as impressed, adding, “What a fun book! Very creative and witty. It was great for planning my sister's baby shower! I highly recommend it.”



‘Baby Limericks: Pregnancy and Baby-Themed Riddle Rhymes for New and Expectant Parents, and the People Who Love Them’ is available now: http://amzn.to/TND3ld.



About D. Young Barton

D. Young Barton is a biologist by day, an avid outdoorswoman, and a mother of four boys. She spends what little time she has left writing fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. This is her first ebook.