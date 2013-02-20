Baby Nursery Ideas - La Vera Kids Offers Unique Collection of Babies and Children's Bedding Decor

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- La Vera Kids is a newly launched and distinctly unique collection of babies and children's bedding decor for anyone seeking inspirational baby nursery ideas. The creator of the product range is Natalija Milasinovic, who is an aspiring "mumtrepreneur" that is juggling two home based businesses and motherhood (she has a two year old daughter) at the same time.



If you are looking for great baby nursery ideas then the bedding decor range is geared for the discerning parent that has an eye for unique and adventurous design detail. You could say, that the bedding decor range is geared towards the modern edgy parent. At present, there is no "stand-alone" Australian babies and children's boutique bedding and decor designer and distributor. Parents that have sought similar products have generally scoured the internet for retailers that have an internet shop presence in order to purchase products accordingly.



The La Vera Kids blanket range was successfully launched in October 2012 at the Pregnancy, Babies and Children's Expo in Melbourne. It is anticipated that the complementary range of bedding linen will be launched in the first half of 2013. La Vera Kids is the place to go if you are looking for distinctly unique baby nursery ideas



In an attempt to seek out a babies and children's bedding and decor range that was not conventionally themed in the form of a combination of safe colours, prints and patterns for her own daughter, Natalija explored the possibility of designing and putting together her own collection of babies and children's bedding decor. Buoyed from the positive feedback from friends and family, Natalija sought to manufacture the bedding range in greater numbers. As such, she approached Ampar International (one of Australia's established and market leading manufacturers and distributors of infant and children's products) who, like with Natalija, saw the niche market potential of the bedding decor range.



