Baby of the Year, a New Apparel Brand Commemorating Newborns, Launches on Kickstarter!

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The birth of a child is a miracle moment, one hallmarked by strong, captivating emotions and memories that persist through time for parents and babies. The momentous occasion, long celebrated around the world, is finally being remembered differently with Baby Of The Year, or B.O.T.Y., a new product campaign providing unique, personalized apparel pieces to babies around the world for their first photos and moments after birth.



Every baby, a miracle on their own, deserves to embrace the title of "Baby Of The Year." The idea behind the brand is to honor each newborn as the miracle they are with custom apparel items to match. Several notable items are already for sale in the B.O.T.Y. collection, including onesies, t-shirts, blankets, backpacks, and pillows. Fun booties, beanies, bottles, bloomers, binkies, and swaddles are coming soon.



Designed to commemorate the most momentous moment of life, products and apparel include stylish images. The brand harnesses the power of print technologies, innovative image designs, and affordable pricing models to make the birthing experience memorable for new mothers and babies – some 130 million born each year.



Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support B.O.T.Y., including associated production costs. Expected to release in early January 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/botybaby/boty-baby-baby-of-the-year



Supporters around the world can back B.O.T.Y. by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including free B.O.T.Y. blanket or t-shirt. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



Created by Lanell Williams-Yulee of Tampa, Florida, B.O.T.Y. is an acronym that stands for "Baby Of The Year." A campaign built on the premise that every baby is a "Miracle Baby," B.O.T.Y. products and apparel will be sent to newborns and parents around the world to commemorate their birth.



