New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Baby Personal Care Market



Baby personal care is witnessing increased demand due to the growing awareness among the people and the increasing emphasis of the people on using commercial baby personal care products over conventional homemade ones. These products are aimed at particular age groups, such as newborns, infants, and toddlers, and designed accordingly to fit the needs of babies in a particular age group. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for toddler baby personal care products.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3236



Market Drivers



The market is projected to observe high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for baby personal care products as a result of the growing empowerment of women and the rise in awareness among the people. The growing awareness among the people has enabled them to shift their focus from conventional homemade products to commercially sold products. The increasing investments for research and development purposes will further boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalating fertility levels and the birth rates in developing nations will boost the market demand during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis



North America is projected to dominate the global market with the highest revenue share due to the high investments and growing awareness among the people for specialized baby personal care products in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high patient pool and the growing economic development of the region.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Amongst the end sales segment in baby product market, Hypermarkets segment is likely to continue being the dominator of the market with almost 26.8% of market possession by 2027 and would grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Hypermarkets are the large shopping complexes having all the modern features like car parking, food courts apart from shopping in it. Hypermarkets are the hybrid form of supermarket and department stores.



E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Baby Personal Care market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Baby Personal Care market are listed below:



Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L'Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter's. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cosmetics & Toiletries



Safety & Entertainment Accessories



Primary Care Medicines



Stationery Kits



Baby Home Décor



Others



Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Newborn



Infant



Toddler



Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hypermarkets



Supermarkets



Department Stores



Wholesale Shops



Retailers



Medical Stores



E-Commerce



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3236



Radical Features of the Baby Personal Care Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Baby Personal Care market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Baby Personal Care industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Baby Personal Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Baby Personal Care Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Baby Personal Care Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Baby Personal Care Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Baby Personal Care Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Procter & Gamble Company



10.2. Abbott Nutrition



10.3. Marks & Spencer



10.4. Nestlé



10.5. Dabur



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3236



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Next Generation Sequencing Market Size



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Share



Fluorochemicals Market Trends



Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.