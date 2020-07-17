Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Baby Personal Care Products' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kimberly Clark (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Procter & Gamble (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), Wipro (India), Avon Products, Inc. (United Kingdom), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Loreal SA (France), Artsana S.p.A. (Italy), Dabur (India).



The increasing birth rate in the developing countries and rising awareness about child hygiene among consumers are the driving factors for the global baby personal care products market. Baby personal care products are the products which are intended to be used on infants and children under the age of three. These products are specially formulated to be mild and non-irritating and use ingredients which are selected for these properties. However, certain chemicals can be harmful for the baby which are used in products.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Type (Skin Care Product, Hair Care Product, Oral Care Product, Toiletries Product, Fragrances Product, Other), Price (Premium Baby Care Products, Mass Baby Care Products), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Departmental Stores, Specialized Stores, Supermarkets))



A View on Influencing Trends:

High Growth of the Organized Retail Sector



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing Birth Rate in the Developing Countries



Rising Awareness about Child Hygiene among Consumers



Growth in Disposable Income and Changing Life Style



Challenges that Market May Face: Stringent Government Regulations on Baby Personal Care Products



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



