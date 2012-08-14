Baby Products Company Adds Personalization Functionality to Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- RaZbaby, a leading provider of personalized pacifiers, recently announced the addition of personalization functionality to their shopping site: MyRaZbaby.com. This site features all their products including pacifiers, pacifier holders, teethers, clip-on baby vaporizers and more. Two of these items: pacifiers and pacifiers holders come with customization options. RaZbaby’s shopping portal site allows customers to enter custom names on their products and order them for shipping. RaZababy has updated the site to have live representation of what those names will look like displayed on the pacifiers.



The changes have received very good feedback so far, according to RaZbaby. Visitors simply need to click on the item they would like to purchase. An option will be given under the item labeled “Personalize Your Item”. The user can then fill out that form with whatever name they want and it will instantly appear on the item above. This functionality is considerably more advanced than most websites offer and will enhance customer experience according to RaZbaby.



MyRaZbaby.com is a popular online portal for purchasing – and is the official shopping site for - RaZbaby products. Some of their more popular products include Personalized Pink Penguin pacifiers and Personalized Puppy Pacifeir which have colorful designs and large areas for custom names. Customization at RaZbaby is done by laser engraving which is precise and efficient which makes the product high quality, easy to quickly deliver and affordable. According to their website,



“Personalized Pacifiers through the innovative RaZbaby product line is the ultimate way to personalize your baby essentials. Adding a name can do so much and the same is true for personalized baby pacifiers. With vibrant colors and creative animal designs, these pacifiers are extremely playful, stylishly designed and very functional. Their "Keep it Kleen" technology uses an innovative clasp to prevent the pacifier's nipple from touching the floor when the pacifier inevitably falls”.