Baby Products Company Donating 25% of All Profits to Charity

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Namely Newborns, a leading provider of baby products online, is now donating 25% of all its profits to charity according to their website. The announcement is currently posted on their website which states, “25% of all profits donated to charity”. The website also states that Namely Newborns is, “Your ultimate shopping destination for personalized baby blankets, personalized baby gifts such as handmade baby quilts, hooded baby towels, baby blankies, security blankets, comfy cozies and other plush toys”. The company’s unique philanthropic business model is accompanied by a vast inventory and additional discounts.



Products at Namely Newborns range from baby blankets and baby pillows to car seat covers and baby gift baskets. The items come with customization options in the form of monograms, names, phrases, and dates. They have monogrammed baby blankets, birth announcement pillows, baby gowns and more. The site is very popular for those seeking baby shower and birthday gifts and has a section for items under $50, under $100 and over $100 gifts. They also offer gifts for under $25 which include books, blankies, stuffed animals and more.



The company also offers increasingly popular personalized baby gift baskets; according to their website, “If you are looking for truly unique baby gifts that will bring joy to an infant and their parents alike, personalized baby gift baskets are absolutely perfect. They come with various items such as towels, stuffed animals, books and more. The basket and items are also customizable which provides a special level of value as personal gifts”. The gift baskets are also great gifts for baby showers, birthday and more according to their website.



Namely Newborns is a leading online baby products store that has been around for years. Their philanthropic business model, great customer service and convenient online shopping platform has made them very well known in the baby products industry.