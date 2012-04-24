Baby Products Company Introduces Laser-Etching Technology for Personalized Pacifiers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- RaZBaby, an innovative baby products company, has introduced a technology that enhances customization in terms of design and safety. Instead of using printed customization that can fade or peel, the baby products company has implemented laser-etched customization of their pacifiers and pacifier holders. The pacifiers also have fun and colorful designs that appeal to boys and girls ages newborn to 36-months-old.



The company launched this product with easy customization options through their shopping website: MyRaZbaby.com. After selecting a desired pacifier, customers easily type their requested custom name in a form and have the products shipped to them with their desired customization. The enhanced ease of quality and ease personalization has made custom pacifiers and pacifier holders much more popular on the web and in stores across the country. According to their website,



“RaZbaby doesn't stop with just personalized pacifiers. You can also choose what type of animal pacifier you want personalized. Choose from our personalized bear, personalized pink puppy, personalized blue puppy, personalized lady bug, personalized penguin or personalized panda”.



Launched in 2006 by two sisters, RaZbaby is a company that became successful from their innovative RaZ-berry Teether which uses nature inspired design to mimic the bumpy skin of raspberries for enhanced comfort for teething babies. This product was followed by their “Keep it Kleen” pacifiers which have a clasp that closes when dropped, preventing the pacifier nipple from getting dirty. Finally, the company further innovated their products with laser etching customization that allows customers to implement specific names on pacifiers and pacifier holders.



All RazBaby products are BPA free and baby safe. The company sells products anywhere in USA and Canada and offers free shipping on most orders. The company recently launched an online shopping site, MyRaZbaby.com, and is also located in stores around the country.