Baby Products Company Now Offering Free Shipping

RaZbaby, an innovative baby products company, is now offering free shipping on most orders. The company announced their free shipping offer for their online shopping website MyRaZbaby.com which contains all their products, offers unique customization options and provides information on their company and parenting through the RaZbaby blog. The free shipping offer is extended to all customers who make a purchase of $14.99 or more in the United States or Canada.



The free shipping offer is especially valuable since RaZbaby products are often purchased in combination. Their products have matching designs, so you could get a personalized pacifier and personalized pacifier holder with the same design and the added bonus of free shipping. Other RaZbaby products include clip-on vaporizers, refill pads, pacifier accessories, baby aroma therapy products and more.



RaZbaby is known for its innovative products which started with the launch of the RaZberry teether which can now be found in stores across the country. This product mimics nature by designing a teething pacifier with raspberry texture which provides more traction for babies to grip onto during teething. The product has successfully alleviated teething pain for thousands of babies and was a big success in the baby products industry.



A newer product launched by RaZbaby was the “Keep-it-Kleen” pacifier which has a unique clasp design that shuts closed when the pacifier is dropped. The clasp protects the nipple of the pacifier from contamination. Their pacifier products are also popular for their quality designs and customization options.