Baby Products Company Now Offering Monogrammed Baby Pillows

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Namely Newborns, a leading provider of baby products, recently announced the offering of monogrammed baby products. This product is being offered as a result of popular demand for monogrammed pillows as baby shower gifts, birthday gifts and more. The baby pillows are personalized with a baby’s name, birth date or monogram initials. Manufacturers of these items include: Ampmkids, Bearington Bear, Butterscotch Blankies, Cubbies, Karen Stroller and more.



Namely Newborns currently offers over twenty kinds of personalized baby pillows including embroidered, knitted, and monogrammed designs. Some of the more popular items include Baby Boudior Pillow, Velour Tooth Fairy Pillows and custom birth announcement pillows. Monogrammed pillows are definitely the most popular and are tradition and popular baby gift items. Having a baby’s initials on a pillow



Birth announcement pillows are particularly popular as they feature a baby’s name, birth date, weight and size at birth, which serves a souvenir for parents. A particularly popular product is the Custom Birth Announcement Pillow which 13’’ by 16’’ and is handcrafted in the United States. Its customization allows for nine letters for the name which spans the width of the pillow and any birth date date listed below. According to the website, “Customize this one of a kind baby pillow to commemorate the birth of your baby with his or her name and birth date in hand appliqued letters and stitched by machine for durability”.



Namely Newborns was recently in the news for offering a back to school special which is 10% off backpacks and nap mats (automatically applied at checkout). This discount will last through the month of July and the company has not released any statements on whether it will be extended. Namely Newborns has a unique philanthropic business model and gives 25% of all profits to charity.