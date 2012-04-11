Baby Products Company Now Offering Personalized Pacifiers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- RaZbaby, an innovative baby products’ company based in Miami, Florida, recently announced it is offering pacifier products that allow for laser-etched personalization. The announcement comes just weeks after launching a new website MyRaZbaby.com designed to make shopping for RaZbaby products more convenient. The website allows customers to order personalized pacifiers and fill out a simple form with the baby’s name for quick and easy personalization. According to their website,



“Personalized Pacifiers through the innovative MyRaZbaby.com product line is the ultimate way to personalize your baby essentials. Adding a name can do so much and the same is true for personalized baby pacifiers. With vibrant colors and creative animal designs, these pacifiers are extremely playful, stylishly designed and very functional”.



Their pacifiers also have unique “Keep it Kleen” technology which contains a plastic clasp that closes when dropped protecting the pacifier nipple from potentially harmful bacteria. Customers also have the option on purchasing matching pacifier holders which further secure pacifiers from being lost or dropping on the ground. Other products sold at MyRaZbaby.com include baby toothbrushes, baby aromatherapy products and formula and snack holders.



The company is known for launching innovative baby products. One of their original products, RaZbaby teethers, became an instant success when it was launched several years ago. It has a nature inspired design with bumps on the teether reminiscent of the skin on raspberries to alleviate the pain of teething for babies.



RaZbaby products can be found in stores around the country like Babies R Us, Target, Walmart and more. The company was founded in 1999 by sisters Lidia and Aida Viana who have since become one of the leading brands in the baby products industry.