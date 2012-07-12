Baby Products Company Receives 2012 Miami Awards for Baby Gear & Furniture Category

South Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- The Miami Awards recently announced a 2012 award given to Miami-based company Namely Newborns for the category of Baby Gear and Furniture. The award was given based on quality of products and services offered at NamelyNewborns.com. According to the Miami Awards, “Our selection of your company (Namely Newborns) is a reflection of the hard work of not only yourself, but of many people that have supported your business and contributed to the subsequent success of your organization. Congratulations on joining such an elite group of small businesses”.



The Miami Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the Miami area. Each year, we identify companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.



Namely Newborns is a well-established company in the personalized baby products industry specializing in personalized baby blankets, baby gift sets, and various other baby products. According to their website, “ (Namely Newborns is) your ultimate shopping destination for personalized baby blankets, personalized baby gifts such as handmade baby quilts, hooded baby towels, baby blankies, security blankets, comfy cozies and other plush toys”.



The company was recently in the news for their 10% off back to school special that is automatically applied to all their backpack and nap mat items. The company has a special philanthropic business model and donates 25% of its profits to charity.