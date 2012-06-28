Baby Showers Are Fun and Easy to Host With Fantastic Products Available from Best Baby Shower

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- As any mum-to-be knows quite well, preparing for the arrival of a new baby is one of the most exciting times in a woman’s life. From decorating the nursery and selecting a car seat to shopping for nappies and tiny little outfits, there is plenty to do to get ready before the birth.



Purchasing all of the items an infant needs is also quite expensive, which can leave many parents feeling a bit overwhelmed. This is one reason why friends and family of the expectant mum will often throw her a baby shower—in order to figuratively shower her with many of the things her new baby will need.



Jo Fazel understands first-hand how fun and practical baby showers can be. The UK mum of two young girls has enjoyed attending the parties over the years, both as a guest and guest of honor.



Along the way, Jo realised that there weren’t many places in the UK where hosts could find many of the baby shower-themed items that they needed in order to hold a successful party. Things like baby shower-related games, tableware, decorations and unique gifts were not that easy to find.



As a result, Jo decided to open up her own online store that is dedicated to providing shoppers across the UK everything they need to throw a fantastic baby shower.



“As a family-run business I pride myself on my excellent personal service,” Jo wrote in an article on her website, adding that she is constantly sourcing new and gorgeous products and she always loves to get customer feedback or ideas of other products and gifts people would like her to stock.



“I often come across fabulous products made by other work at home mums and I love to showcase their work to show what amazing things we mums can come up with! My number one priority is making sure that I have the best possible choice of quality, fun and unique products for your Baby Shower!”



Using the website to help plan the perfect shower is easy and fun; shoppers can visit the inviting and colourful pink and blue site at anytime and browse through the wide assortment of merchandise. Handy category tabs located on the left hand side of the home page make it easy for shoppers to find what they are looking for quickly and easily.



As a bonus, everyone who signs up for the company’s newsletter will also receive a free baby shower guide filled with advice and tips, as well as 10 percent off the first order, and exclusive sales and offers.



Best Baby Shower is an online store dedicated to providing everything hosts would need to throw an amazing baby shower party. The UK-based website features a wide assortment of decorations, games and favours, original and unique baby bouquets, presents, nappy cakes and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.bestbabyshower.co.uk