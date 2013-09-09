Baby Tap Ding! Helping Develop Your Baby's Eye/hand Coordination While Learning Colors, Shapes, Numbers, Letters and Animals

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Parents are always recommended to give a good amount of time to their children when they are growing up. One of the most essential things to work on in this digital age is to make sure that if your baby is exposed to technology to make sure it is helping with development and not just a pacifier. Allowing children to use apps in small bursts with pure intentions and high educational value was the very purpose Baby Tap Ding was created. It offers a wide range of objects for children to learn like animals, colors, shapes, numbers and letters, is extremely easy to pick up and put down with no beginning or end and helps develop a baby's ability to follow and tap on a moving object. This game doesn't try to sell you anything more or allow your baby to get lost in ads and has pleasant music that a parent loses into the background of their day. For people who are not aware, the useful app has been created by a concerned parent who also happened to be a professional game designer. Therefore, the game was created with their baby in mind first and knows that when you buy the app, you are encouraging the development of your child’s mind from an early age from experts.



This app has received exceptional ratings from parents all over the world who want to both educate their toddlers and help them develop their eye/hand coordination and tracking skills. Moreover, with new features like shapes, animals and letters to choose from, children are clearly given more options. The menu makes it easy for children to pick up their favorites in a short period of time after playing the app 1 or 2 times.



Another prominent benefit of this app for children is the fact that there is now a new Spanish version available on the app store for the ultimate convenience of parents from all over the world.



Baby tap ding is available on sale at an extremely cheap price of $1.99 and will work on your smart phone or tablet. The game is simple to manage and play. It is an absolutely stress-free and easy design for babies, who don't need something tough or complicated.



For more information or to download the app from iTunes, please visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/baby-tap-ding!-english-shapes/id536941499?mt=8



Media Contact:

SUM Interactive

http://www.sum-interactive.com

Mountain View California

contact Nikol Stein

info@sum-interactive.com