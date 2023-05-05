NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Baby Travel Systems Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Baby Travel Systems market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Artsana USA (United States), Baby Jogger (United States), Dorel Industries Inc.(Canada), Evenflo (United States), Graco (United States), Bumbleride (Russia), Bugaboo International B.V. (The Netherlands), Britax (United Kingdom), BREVI MILANO SPA (Italy), Baby Trend Inc. (United States), Mamas and Papas (United Kingdom), Mother Care (United Kingdom).



A baby travel system is a type of pushchair that is compatible with a rear-facing car seat and usually a carrycot. The car seat and carrycot can both click in and out of the pushchair, which can be handy when you have a sleeping baby who you don't want to wake. This normally consists of a seat unit which can be toddler seat, carrycot and car seat. This has great advantages over a normal stroller as you can leave baby to sleep in the car seat or carrycot while on the go without disturbing them.



Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Customer from Online Retailer

- New Product Development Such as Introduction of Multi-Functional Convertible Strollers



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

- Increasing Working-Class Women Boost the Demand of Baby Strollers



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Babies Safety Concerns

- Increasing Birth Rates across Emerging Countries



Challenges:

- Maximum Time Spending in Strollers Leads to Side Effects Such as Speeches and Physical Skills



Analysis by Type (Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Baby Boutique Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket)), Age Group (0-3 Months, 4-6 Months, 7-12 Months, 13-18 Months, More Than 18 Months), Wheel Type (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, More than 4 Wheels)



The regional analysis of Global Baby Travel Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



