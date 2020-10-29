Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Baby Wipes Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Baby Wipes Market: P&G, JnJ, Kimberly-Clark Corp. Pigeon Corp. & Hengan International.



Huggies Brand Introduces Their Most Perfect Diaper Ever



NEENAH, Wisc., July 8, 2019- Inspired by parents, Huggies® has introduced Huggies® Special Delivery™ diapers, the softest diaper with plant-based* materials, designed specifically to provide the best for a baby's bottom, without compromise. Huggies®Special Delivery™ was created for ultimate skin comfort with the trusted leak protection that parents count on to keep baby's skin healthy.



"We are inspired by the loving bond that a parent feels with their baby and their desire to provide the very best care to their babies that they possibly can," said Kristine Rhode, Huggies North America brand director. "These insights led us to create our most perfect diaper, so parents can provide their own perfect care."

Huggies®Special Delivery™ diapers feature a baby-side liner and waistband made with fibers derived from plant-based* materials such as sugarcane, carefully selected to help provide superior absorption and fit. They are free of parabens, fragrance and elemental chlorine, and dermatologically tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic for baby's delicate skin. Each size option of Huggies®Special Delivery™ diapers features adorable designs that are driven by contemporary market trends while helping parents know when a diaper change is needed with our Huggies wetness indicator.



Featured in a stylish black box with the iconic Huggies logo, Huggies®Special Delivery™ diapers are now available online in sizes Newborn through Size 6, and at major U.S. retailers at the end of July, and Canadian retailers in August.



Key Market Trends



The Baby Wipes market was valued at USD 4213.27 million in the year 2019. Over the recent years, Baby Wipes market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing awareness among parents about the attributes to baby wipes including ease of use and time saving product, increasing women workforce. In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing consciousness among parents globally have contributed to the growth rate of Baby Wipes market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, rise in disposable income, maternity support, urbanization, rising in child birth rates, and gamut of Other socio-economic factors supporting the global market for baby wipes.

The major types of baby wipes include dry and wet wipes. Among them, Dry wipes holds the highest market share in the Baby Wipes Market owing to its proven benefits in reducing the chance of infection, irritation and itch on the baby skin. Among the regions, North America Baby Wipes Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven through spending on the baby care products. Additionally, the rising number of new mothers in the work force, along with the higher per capita income of consumers in the North American region. Countries such as India, China, Brazil, Thailand are a lucrative market for Baby Wipes Market.



