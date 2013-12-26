Babydoll Beauty Couture Now Offers Beautifully Designed Jewelry in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Babydoll Beauty Couture joins in the festive spirit by launching a unique and beautifully designed collection of Jewelry in Los Angeles. The entire range is impressively trendsetting and in-tune with the latest Hollywood fashions. Some of the best-selling jewelery pieces are Glam Star Earrings, Greek Goddess Headband, Goldmember Crystal Pave Bangle, Lady Love Earrings, Miraculas Necklace and many more. Designed by some of the most experienced jewelry designers in the industry, Babydoll Beauty Couture's jewelry and other related accessories is known for being glamorous, sophisticated, trendy and fashionable.



Babydoll Beauty Couture is dedicated to enhancing the beauty of every woman through its superlative products and expert styling services. Asserting this, a spokesperson mentions, “Whether it is hair, make-up, or jewelry, we understand that for all women, creating that glam-fabulous look is very important. Babydoll Beauty Couture gives you every solution you need to truly be a baby doll. We have a perception when it comes to beauty, and we want to share it with all women.”



This leading online store and beauty salon is a one-stop shop for make-up and accessories. They offer an impeccable and top-notch range of hair extensions , particularly the best Indian hair in Los Angeles. Customers can easily browse through the website to get detailed information about available products. The offered array includes straight, curly, wavy and other variants of virgin Indian hair. In addition to this, powered by a team of experienced and licensed cosmetologists and other beauty experts, this leading salon also provides exclusive experience for hair weave in Los Angeles.



About Babydoll Beauty Couture

Babydoll Beauty Couture is a well-known beauty salon and online store providing 100% virgin Indian hair extensions in curly, wavy, and straight, as well as an array of beauty products and accessories such as shampoo, conditioner, and weaving supplies. Babydoll carries high-fashion-couture jewelry, cosmetics and fabulous lashes online and in the salon. The salon also delivers exceptional make-up and hair installation services with licensed cosmetologists. Babydoll Beauty Couture considers the maintenance, upkeep and image of every individual to be crucial, and offers women around the globe the best quality beauty products and accessories.



For more information, please visit us at: http://www.babydollbeautycouture.com.