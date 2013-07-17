Babysitting Class Programs Now Available Online from the National Association of Babysitters

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The National Association of Babysitters, the leading educational organization for babysitters in the United States, announces the launch of its new website, offering babysitting class programs online at BabysittingClass.org. For the first time, the award-winning curriculum is available for students to become certified from home.



According to an article on the new website, a national poll of babysitters and parents shows that parents are 75 percent more likely to hire a sitter who is certified than one who is not. The babysitting course now available online gives babysitters the skills and confidence needed to give responsible care and gives parents the peace of mind to know their children are safe.



"Through our online babysitting class, you will learn everything you need to know to become a safe and excellent sitter,” the article noted.



“The National Association of Babysitters certifies thousands of new sitters annually to start them along on their new career path. Our professional, award-winning program will take you step-by-step through all of the materials and prepare you for your certification test."



The entire curriculum on The National Association of Babysitters website is designed to allow students to go at their own pace. Babysitting classes and sessions can be taken at anytime from anywhere with an internet connection, so learning is set according to the student's schedule. Sessions can be re-reviewed at any time, and the certification test can be re-taken until the proper skills are mastered. Lessons include safety certification, appropriate activities and games for children and more.



Once certified, The National Association of Babysitters also helps certified babysitters find employment through its job placement program. Students report that with certification it is easier to find a babysitting job and more justifiable to ask for a stronger wage. Additionally, parents can verify certification by visiting the website and reviewing their babysitter's credentials.



For a short time, the cost of the professional babysitting certification program has been reduced to $19.95.



About The National Association of Babysitters

The National Association of Babysitters is the leading organization for education and training of babysitters nationwide. Through its innovative educational program, sitters can learn all of the skills they need to become a professional babysitter. For more information, please visit http://www.babysittingclass.org.