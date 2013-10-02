BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com Releases Its Picks for World's Best Walking Shoes for Babies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Babies usually start to walk between the ages of 10 months and 16 months. Since baby feet are weaker than adult feet, it’s important for parents to buy their babies the right pair of walking shoes. Just like any good pair of shoes, walking shoes for babies need to have a comfortable fit while providing good foot support.



At BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com, visitors can learn exactly how to pick the perfect pair of walking shoes for babies. The first and most important thing that BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com teaches visitors is that baby feet are different than the feet of older children. Baby feet sweat twice as much as the feet of adults. Babies also often appear flat-footed due to the deposits of baby fat, making it difficult to see the actual size of the foot.



The first 18 months of a child’s life are also the most important part of foot development because it is during this time that their feet are molded. A spokesperson for Baby Walking Shoes Guide explains when parents should buy walking shoes for their children:



“Buying walking shoes for babies too early can lead to deformed feet. Buying walking shoes too late, on the other hand, can lead to problems with posture, balance, and strength. There isn’t an exact age when every parent should buy walking shoes for their child. Instead, we recommend buying walking shoes whenever the child is comfortably walking, which means that the baby does not fall or wobble often. At that point, the baby’s walking skills have developed to a point where he or she can benefit from baby shoes.”



After learning about the importance of baby shoes at BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com, visitors can learn exactly which features to look for when buying baby shoes. Those features include the shape, size, breathability, and flexibility of the walking shoes. Of course, since baby feet grow so quickly, buying the wrong shoe isn’t a deal breaker: it just gives parents the opportunity to buy a better shoe in two to four months when their child has grown out of their current pair.



To make things easy for parents, the BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com website has also been separated into sections for girls, boys, toddlers, infants, and more. Parents can also read reviews for unique baby shoes, including reviews of some of the best baby flip flops and baby water shoes.



About BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com

BabyWalkingShoesGuide.com is a baby shoe shopping and comparison website. The site is designed to help parents find the perfect pair of walking shoes for their baby boy or girl. For more information, please visit: http://babywalkingshoesguide.com