Bachelor of Science in Robotics Engineering Recently Launched at Lawrence Technological University

The field of robotics engineering now crosses across a wide variety of industries, including aeronautical and aerospace, automotive and health care, food and beverages, manufacturing, and many more.



Now, thanks to an innovative degree program that was recently launched at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan, students who are interested in pursuing a career in this exciting and rapidly growing field have a chance to earn a Bachelor of Science in Robotics Engineering.



The degree program, which is available through Lawrence Tech’s College of Engineering, is thought to be the first undergraduate program of its kind in the entire state of Michigan, and only the second in the United States.



The interdisciplinary 136-credit hour program consists of robotics engineering combined with many other academic areas, including mechanical engineering, computer science and math, electrical engineering, and basic science. As part of the school’s goal to provide both instruction and hands-on experience, the curriculum provides ample opportunities for experiments that allow students to use what they have learned in the classroom.



“Robotics engineers may design and maintain robots, develop new applications for robots, or conduct research to expand the application of robots,” an article on Lawrence Technological University’s website noted, adding that these highly skilled employees will have to be well-educated in the area of systems engineering as well as have the ability to design and build a “human-like” system which includes not only control algorithms that represent the brain of the product, but also a mechanical system that makes up the design’s skeleton.



“Lawrence Tech’s faculty, all of whom bring current experience to the classroom, understand the complexity of this rapidly developing field, and are dedicated to helping you build the foundation you need to either enter the field after graduation or continue your studies.”



Another aspect that makes Lawrence Tech unique in Michigan and relatively rare across the entire country is that the school supplies every student with a computer and all the specialized and required software programs.



