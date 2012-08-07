Bachelorette Parties Get Better With Group Discounts for Male Dancer Show "Stripped" in NY

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- “Stripped” is now available at discounted group ticket rates for bachelorette parties. The producers of the play announced this recently, stating that it comes as part of their philosophy to make their unique brand of off Broadway entertainment available to as many people as possible. "Stripped" is unique among Off Broadway shows and it is a critically-acclaimed production about the lives of a troupe of male exotic dancers. The show combines exciting male dancing with a dramatic and engaging story line for an experience that audiences simply can't forget in a hurry. A major part of the show's appeal is its ability to entertain and reach out to nearly all audiences - female and male alike. The show has received positive reviews from leading critics, including reviewers from the NY Times and NY Theater. "STRIPPED is a comical, sexy and exhilarating take on the world of male stripping" – a perfect way to have bachelorette parties, girls night out events, ladies night outs, private or group parties/events, or other fun couples’ or bachelorette party games.



The new group discounts on tickets for “Stripped” for bachelorette parties will make it possible for more and more women to be able to see the show, and enjoy it as part of their bachelorette parties. Bachelorette parties are a very special occasion, and only the best entertainment should be reserved for such an event. This is why “Stripped” will now be featuring at bachelorette parties at discounted group ticket rates. “Stripped” is a unique off Broadway play that combines exciting and vigorous exotic male dancing with comedic on-stage acting for a truly remarkable and memorable night out experience for bachelorette parties and more.



“We are happy to be able to offer our show to more and more people and have them experience and enjoy our unique brand of off Broadway entertainment with our group discounts on ticket sales, and now with the bachelorette party offer, more women and lady groups can join in the fun when they call to order group tickets for bachelorette parties and more at discounted rates,” says producer Steve Stanulis.



"Stripped" cast member and producer Steve Stanulis brings a dynamic and thrilling perspective to the show as a former New York City police officer and current host of the hour-long TV/radio talk show "In the Life, with Steve Stanulis".



For audiences in New York City, "Stripped" will be showing at Culture Club, located at 20 West 39th Street, NY 10018. Club opens at 7pm, and the show will be live from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are on sale through Ticket Turtle. Special group discounts are available, and tickets can be bought instantly over the phone by calling (212) 235 - 7013. Please call this number for all inquiries about the show, or for group events, parties, girls' night outs, bachelorette parties and more. Learn more at strippedtheplay.com



About "Stripped The Play"

