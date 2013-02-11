Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt - New Photo Scavenger Hunt App Released

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- A wedding involves a lot of planning and equally stressful is planning a Bachelorette party. There are so many tasks that have to be assigned that it often puts a lot of pressure and the fun party ends up becoming a stressful planning schedule.



KMT Marketing wanted to put the fun back in planning a bachelorette party so they created the first of its kind, mobile bachelorette photo scavenger hunt. Say goodbye to the age old Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt and enjoy the new version which is a mobile app. The Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt app is a fun app that eases the elaborate planning of Bachelorette party games with a new fun twist on the traditional bachelorette scavenger hunt. The information on the app is sure to surprise and bring in a lot of joy at the ease at which Bachelorette parties can be made fun and even more enjoyable. Whether it is for planning or for attending a Bachelorette party this app is meant for pure fun. There are numerous ideas on planning the scavenger hunt in a mobile version. As the app can be downloaded on all major mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Andriod, planning doesn’t have to be done at one place. Be on the move and still plan an effective Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt that would surely blow everyone’s senses.



The app allows to custom make the Bachelorette Scavenger hunt in just a few minutes. There is also the ability to rely on the experts if time is a constraint. So planning a party has never been this easy. There is no need of any paper or elaborate hours of planning. A mobile device and a quick download of the app would just do to join or organize a Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt. The additional feature that this app offers is that each participant is also allowed to take pictures of the items on their list and post them on Facebook, Twitter, send it via email or text. The players are also sent live updates on the status of the game and the one who completes the list of items in the least possible time would win the show. Players can also comment on the pictures posted by other participants and share them in all social networking websites. The scoreboard provides updated scores and announces the winner at the end of the scavenger hunt.



This entertaining mobile game is the perfect addition to a bachelorette party, a hen party, or a night out with your girlfriends. Plus it won’t max out the credit card, Bachelorette Scavenger Hunt costs a mere $0.99.



To download this app or find out more information visit http://BacheloretteHuntApp.com.



