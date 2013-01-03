Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Encourages Homeowners Insurance After Super Storm Sandy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Even though super storm Sandy has been long, the east coast and especially those who have homes in South Jersey are still struggling trying to recover. Some homeowners have had their lives torn apart with no way of stopping it. Some homeowners might want to consider now obtaining homeowners insurance in PA from Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency after a storm such as Hurricane Sandy, as it is a great idea to have insurance to protect one of a person’s largest investments.



Those who suffered from flooding or damages from fallen trees quickly began to notice their lack of insurance, making it extremely difficult to get life back together. It is an ideal time to take a minute and look over one’s insurance policies. For those who rent, it may also be vital to obtain Philadelphia renters insurance. It is a harsh reminder for those who didn’t think home or renters insurance is important to have or can’t afford. For homeowners who live in a flood prone area it would be foolish not to have one’s home covered. The professional insurance agents at Bachmann Insurance Agency will be sure to let homeowners know if they don’t already that they reside in a flood zone.



Bachmann Insurance Agency wants all homeowners and renters to be educated on the terms and coverage when it comes to their belongings. The agents don’t want anyone to leave it up to chance when it comes to their life. Not only is it important to have homeowners insurance, but also auto insurance in PA. Powerful winds from hurricanes or other wind storms may cause branches or trees to fall on a car. If one doesn’t have comprehensive coverage, their auto insurance will not cover the damages. Bachmann Insurance Agency is available to answer any questions and make sure that they fully understand their coverage.



About Bachmann Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



