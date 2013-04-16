Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offering Flood Insurance for Owners and Renters

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Thankfully, Pennsylvania is positioned in a manner where residents are able to avoid most natural disasters and extreme weather. New Jersey residents are somewhat more exposed to harsh weather, depending on the location. However, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents have to worry about potential devastating floods. New Jersey and Pennsylvania both ranked in the top ten states in terms of total flood claims in 2011. In fact, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were ranked numbers one and three, respectively, in total flood claims. Whether an individual is renting or owns a home, the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency can now offer flood insurance to help protect against property loss.



In the U.S., floods represent the most frequent natural disaster. Not only are floods common, but they are costly. The average amount paid due to a flood claim from 2005 to 2011 was more than $35,000. Close to $3 billion is paid out due to flood claims each year in the U.S. New Jersey had more flood claims than any other state in 2011. Nearly 19,000 flood claims, totaling over $628 million for New Jersey residents in 2011. Pennsylvania was not far behind New Jersey, with close to 9,000 total flood claims, at a cost of over $330 million. The fact of the matter is that floods are destructive occurrences and they tend to happen quite frequently.



Often times, renters may not think they need flood insurance. However, most rental agreements will not protect a renter’s property in the event of a flood. Renters can be temporarily displaced and lose all of their possessions in a single flood. Homeowners may not think they need flood insurance either. Many homeowners view the risk of flooding as low, but the cost of an insurance policy is much lower than the potential damage that can occur in a flood. Make sure to consider all options and contact the staff at the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency for more information on flood and other Philadelphia renters insurance.



