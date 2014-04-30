Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offering Homeowners' Insurance for 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is now offering homeowners’ insurance for 2014. Property insurance in Bucks County provides a vital safety net, but many residents don’t realize just how important it is until too late. Don’t wait until natural disasters, fire, or burglary strikes homes. Get protection now and be prepared for anything.



In order to protect their clients’ most valuable asset, The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency works with the top insurance carriers in the country to find affordable prices on policies that fit their clients’ specific needs. Such policies dramatically improve the quality of life of families in the Philadelphia area. There’s never a convenient time to be robbed or hit by a natural disaster. Homeowners should always take every security measure available, which includes intelligent home insurance solutions from The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency.



Plans from the firm offer coverage for the physical structure of homes. Insuring homes for the full amount allows homeowners to have any necessary repairs done after an incident. They provide dwelling coverage, which includes coverage for home structure as well as detached buildings such as garages, gazebos, and sheds, and even personal belongings in the home including computers, furniture, and clothing. Clients get the full price of their damaged belongings back, making it easy to replace important items.



With homeowners’ insurance from The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency, residents of Bucks County enjoy a worry free experience every time they leave their homes.



For homeowners’ and life insurance in Bucks County visit The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency online or call 267-288-5193.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com.