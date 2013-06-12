Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offering Personal Umbrella Policies

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Life in today’s world is certainly unpredictable. In the United States specifically, an extremely litigious society has led to the mandate for many individuals to carry insurance. Now, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is offering personal umbrella policies. The annual cost to the United States economy is over $230 billion. Over a half million federal tort lawsuits take place each year and over eighty percent of those plaintiffs receive some sort of monetary damages. With the amount of lawsuits taking place each year and the outlandish monetary damages being awarded to plaintiffs, insurance has become an absolute necessity in many areas of life. Automotive insurance is mandated by nearly every state in the United States. Homeowner’s insurance is also required for just about anyone who owns a house through financing. By 2014, whether an individual agrees or not, the United States government will begin enforcing a mandatory requirement to carry some minimum form of health insurance.



Although many aspects of an individual’s life are covered through auto, home, and health insurance policies, most policies only cover up to a certain amount. Furthermore, homeowners and automotive policies may not cover certain situations in which one person is liable for another’s damages. A personal umbrella policy is an extremely affordable way to cover one’s self from major legal costs. Automotive insurance is just one example of how an insured person may be held liable for monetary damages well beyond that which is covered through an auto policy. For example, a good automotive insurance policy may cover up to $250,000. However, in the event of a fatality or severe medical disability, $250,000 may only cover a small portion of the monetary damages awarded to the plaintiff. Many personal umbrella policies can cover an individual up to $5 million and the cost for a policy is often less than a dollar per day. The staff at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is more than happy to discuss the full benefits of personal umbrella insurance, automotive insurance, and homeowners insurance in Bucks County.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



