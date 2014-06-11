Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offering Renters' Insurance for Summer 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is now offering renters’ insurance for summer 2014. The agency is one of the leading providers of Philadelphia boat insurance, life insurance, and renters’ insurance. Renters often put off obtaining insurance because of the initial cost, but those who neglect this precaution will find that the cost of paying for damages without insurance is much greater. When people have items stolen during a break-in, or their home or apartment suffers damages from severe weather, they’re always thankful to have the support of the dedicated insurance advisors at the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency.



The firm wants to make insurance a worthwhile investment for their clients. They help each person who calls them select the most sensible plan that costs the least amount of money for their particular situation. They offer comprehensive insurance policies that not only cover the structure of the building but also any belongings kept inside that are lost or damaged during an accident. When renters receive the money they need to replace their possessions they will be glad they went to the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency.



To be awarded the full price of lost items, clients can choose Premium Replacement Coverage. Instead of having a set limit of money they can receive and paying the rest of the cost of lost items themselves, clients can count on never paying a dime for their damaged or stolen belongings. This policy is especially recommended for high value items such as wedding rings, jewelry, and musical instruments.



Those seeking renters insurance, life insurance, and boat insurance in PA before disaster strikes can visit the Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency online or call 267-288-5193.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



To learn more on life insurance visit http://www.bachmannzeitlinagency.com.