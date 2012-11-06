Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offers Life Insurance Policies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency now offers Life Insurance policies for customers in Philadelphia and areas of Bucks County, Pa. including Newtown, Langhorne, Doylestown and Holland. The Insurance agency provides dependable life insurance policies so a family does not have to struggle to get life insurance money without any issues. They are known as the most reputable and reliable company in Philadelphia for life insurance. With a dependable customer service and dedicated staff, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency has earned the respect of their clients as well as the local community in Philadelphia.



Clients, who choose to use Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency, will not have to struggle to get Philadelphia life insurance money, after a loved one has passed away. They will be able to save money on their expenses by working with Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency. The agency will also assist students searching for college planning in Bucks County, Pa. Guiding students through the educational process is a big reason why Bachmann-Zeitlin Agency is chosen by people in the Philadelphia area.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The agency is a one-stop shop that provides every type of insurance policy needed. It is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation reliable customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from other insurance companies in Philadelphia.



For more information on life insurance, visit http://www.philadelphialifeinsurancecompany.com/.