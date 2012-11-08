Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency now offers personal property coverage With Homeowner’s Insurance in Philadelphia. This form of insurance provides coverage for household contents and personal belongings including furniture, clothes and electronic devices.



The Philadelphia insurance company is a one stop shop for all insurance coverage plans. They are a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health. The comprehensive insurance agency offers auto, homeowners, flood, renters, umbrella, watercraft, motorcycle and business insurance coverage.



As one of the leading insurance companies in Philadelphia, Bachmann- Zeitlin Insurance Agency has built their reputation on having a dedicated customer service department. For many years, their clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest of the Philadelphia Insurance companies. Each agent works hard to make the right decision for their clients, pushing them in the right direction.



About the Company

The dedicated and professional staff at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency has earned the respect of their clients and the surrounding community. Clients will receive the right insurance policy at the best possible price, while educating them on the many types of coverage’s. An agent will work hard for a client to make sure all of their needs are met in order to give them the best protection possible.



