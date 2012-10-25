Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Offers Renters Insurance

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Bachmann Insurance Agency now provides renters insurance policies in Philadelphia, PA. When moving out and into a rented space, individuals tend to look passed the importance of renters insurance. Whether one believes their belongings aren’t valuable or think they can’t afford it, renters insurance in Philadelphia does not have to break the bank.



Insurance doesn’t have to be just for homeowners, Bachmann Agency wants to protect those renting, from theft, fire or water damage. For those looking to obtain renters insurance in Bucks County is a wise investment. By protecting one’s possessions, Bachmann Agency will cover all of your property at its full replacement cost. Their insurance agents would then be able to save renters thousands of dollars by not having to replace their belongings.



Renters insurance in Philadelphia allows those who are renting an apartment, home or condominium to live worry free knowing their valuable possessions are protected under Bachmann’s renters insurance. The representatives at Bachmann Agency provide tentative customer service for renters who have questions about their policy and what they are protected from.



About Bachmann Agency

The agency is set up as a one-stop shop for all the insurance needs and is a fully licensed insurance agency that can handle all lines of property and life insurance as well as health. They have built their reputation on good and honest customer service, where clients have come to expect the kind of professional and reliable service that separates them from the rest.



