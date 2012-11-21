Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency Now Provides College Savings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- When it comes to college savings, it can be extremely stressful, considering that they can add up as one of the biggest costs next to purchasing a home and planning for retirement. However, Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency now offers a 529 plan for Philadelphia residents who are looking to save for their college tuition. With a college savings plan in place, it can make it a lot less worrisome when it comes time for higher education. A 529 plan in Bucks County PA is a smart choice for family or loved ones to invest in when their children are young. With two options available at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency, one can choose a guaranteed savings plan or investment plan.



With college tuition and fees on the rise every year it is important to be prepared. A 529 plan in Philadelphia can put one’s worries at ease once they see the benefits of a college savings plans. With Bachmann’s guaranteed savings program, one’s savings for their college tuition will continue to rise side by side with the cost of education. Therefore, it is an affordable alternate and can decrease one’s tax bill under this college savings plan in Philadelphia. On the other hand, Bachmann offers an investment plan, which is not guaranteed to match the inflation rate of tuition. However, investors have the opportunity to strategize more conservatively or aggressively. The insurance agents will guide and educate families who are looking to invest in multiple options making the most appropriate decision for each individual.



It is important to decipher which is the best 529 plan for Philadelphia residents according to their current income and expenses. As a parent one doesn’t want their kid to live with the stress of having to borrow money to receive the best education that will help them into the career they dream of. Bachmann Insurance Agency understands that by starting early and with the correct strategy one can have the proper savings for whoever’s college tuition.



