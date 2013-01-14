Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency stresses that auto insurance is not to act as life insurance with new advice. With the New Year in full swing, some may notice some shifts in their auto insurance. This can be due to the fact that many different aspects are factoring into pricing and coverage such as new features in automobiles. With improved breaking and better collision, it can reduce rates significantly, making it important for the agents at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency to see where savings can be made. With that being said, an important factor they want to touch on is the importance of knowing that one’s Philadelphia auto insurance does not count as life insurance.



If a loved one happens to be victim of a car accident and is killed, the auto insurance will not come close to covering what is needed, unlike a life insurance policy. The professionals at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency stress that although having auto insurance is required by law, life insurance is extremely important to have. These are to be thought of as two separate policies even if the situations may overlap. Philadelphia insurance companies such as Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency stress that auto insurance is for the sake of protecting the vehicle, other drivers on the road and if there happens to be death from an accident to cover burial expenses, but that is about it. The life insurance policy is for long-term needs that will help out with any financial burdens such as caring for a family, etc. The cheap auto insurance in PA from Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency is to cover any current losses that were brought upon by death due to an auto accident.



The agents at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency will be more than willing to educate individuals on the differences and how far each policy will go. The Philadelphia auto insurance company understands how difficult it is to lose a loved one due to a car accident and the hardships that come along with it. The agents have been serving the Philadelphia local community and established long lasting relationships for those in need of policies that cover ever concern that one may have.



About Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency

The dedicated and professional staff at Bachmann-Zeitlin Insurance Agency has earned the respect of their clients and the surrounding community. Clients will receive the right insurance policy at the best possible price, while educating them on the many types of coverage’s. An agent will work hard for a client to make sure all of their needs are met in order to give them the best protection possible.



For more information, visit http://www.insurancecompaniesinphiladelphia.com/.