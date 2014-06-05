Back by Popular Demand: Celebrity Juggler to Return to UK

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Celebrated Aussie juggler and comedian James BuSTAR is scheduled to tour Europe this summer, including a performance at Glastonbury Festival, the UK’s biggest festival. Glastonbury Festival (glastonburyfestivals.co.uk) is a world-famous contemporary music and arts festival that takes place from Wednesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 29 near Pilton, Somerset, England.



BuSTAR skyrocketed to international stardom through his performance on “Australia’s Got Talent” and continues to delight audiences around the world with his comedic juggling routine. His summer European tour from June 3 to August 3 includes performances in England, Tunisia, Rhodes, Scotland and Wales.



The full James BuSTAR European tour schedule can be viewed at http://www.jamesbustar.com/watch-james-bustar/.



In addition to his performance at Glastonbury Festival, BuSTAR will also perform in Scotland at the Gaiety Theatre and Arts Center (http://ayrgaiety.co.uk/) in a week-long show called “The All New Gaiety Whirl.” The Gaiety Theatre is located on Carrick Street in South Ayrshire. The show will run from Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 26.



“James BuSTAR is a consummate entertainer and an outrageously funny individual both on and off the stage,” said Shane Wilson, Executive Director of Shane International Events & Entertainment. “His cheeky and super quirky persona is only surpassed by his extraordinary talent and comical timing… He really is Australia’s Comedy Juggling Superstar.”



About James BuSTAR

James BuSTAR is a master juggler with a flair for comedic surprise. A veteran headliner on the world’s top cruise lines and an icon on the corporate performance circuit, BuSTAR is one of Australia’s most sought after talents and is quickly becoming a sensation worldwide. Often compared to legends such as Frank Spencer, Lee Evans and Buster Keaton, BuSTAR’s act features side-splittingly funny juggling and drop-your-jaw antics. He has performed globally in countries ranging from Papua New Guinea to Cambodia, Vietnam to Japan. He’s also a staple at corporate events and cruises, boasting top tier clients such as BMW, Carnival Cruises, McDonald’s, Toyota, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and even MasterFoods. A graduate of the World Renowned Flying Fruit Fly Circus, BuSTAR is a headline act at performances and festivals all over the world, with live audiences ranging from five to 10,000 people.



Watch videos of BuSTAR’s performances and learn more about his work at http://www.jamesbustar.com/. Follow James BuSTAR on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



Contact:

James Blaxall

+61 401 608 937

info@jamesbustar.com