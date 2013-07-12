Back Country Rentals Makes Summer and Winter Vacations Start with a Vroom

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- An awesome and vroom vacation with family and friends can become a memorable trip if ATV and snowmobiles are the part of the trip. ATV rentals are great for those people who just want to enjoy a great scenery trip and don’t want to buy an ATV which they’ll use occasionally. Renting is one of the best options there is and with Back Country Rentals, every model rented out are in its best condition and optimum style with regular maintenance and service from the crew.



Renting out has always been the better option for those who don’t have space for parking an ATV or anywhere to store it during off-seasons. For an adventurous date trip, renting out a side by side ATV at Back Country Rentals have the best in stock. Their amazing ATV fleet has a wide range of selection such as:



- 400CC ATV

- 450CC ATV

- 550CC ATV

- 570CC ATV

- Expedition Trailer

- Side by Side ATV



Making summer and winter vacations with outdoor activities with lovers, friends, and families have gotten better with ATV rentals where those who can’t afford an ATV can have it at a very affordable rate. It makes any vacation more thrilling, exciting, and the activity is just so much fun to do. Back Country Rentals is proud to have secure and beautiful ATVs for rent in great prices where they make booking an ATV or two very convenient and easy without the hassle of paper work. They are the only ones who can provide the latest ATV and snow mobile models that make a lot of people’s jaw drop and eyes glare.



About Back Country Rentals

Back Country Rentals is based in Vancouver and British Columbia, Canada. They provide top most quality of ATV rentals with great designs. Great service and great rental spell Back Country Rentals.



City: Vancouver CMA

State: British Columbia

Country: Canada

Contact Name: Paul Sternman

Contact Email: info@backcountryrentals.ca

Complete Address: 20530 Langley Bypass, Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Zip Code: V6Z2R8

Contact Phone: +17788816969

Website: http://backcountryrentals.ca/