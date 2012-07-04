Back Pain Relief Can Be Accomplished Right at Home Thanks to the Nayoya Acupressure Mat

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- According to statistics, millions of people are currently living with chronic back pain. In an effort to get back pain relief, many people rely on costly pain medications and multiple trips to the chiropractor or physical therapist.



Although drugs may offer temporary relief, they can also cause a wide range of harmful side effects. And for those who are in constant pain, traveling to and from appointments can be extremely difficult.



A product has been getting a lot of attention lately for its impressive ability to reduce back pain quickly, safely, and from the comfort of home.



The Nayoya Acupressure Mat has 6,210 acupressure points that have been shown to offer immediate back pain relief. In addition, those with neck, shoulder, hip and joint discomfort have also successfully used the acupressure mat to feel better.



The acupressure mat was created by the founder of the Nayoya Wellness website, whose father was involved in a serious car accident which left him dealing with chronic back pain. After spending a lot of money and hours in physical therapy and visiting chiropractors looking for a cure, the man was still suffering.



Yan, the website’s founder, asked his father to try the Nayoya Acupressure Mat. After just 30 minutes using the mat he felt better, and after just over two weeks of regular use, Yan’s father was pain-free.



Realizing that he was onto something special with the acupressure mat, Yan was inspired to help others get in-home relief from their back pain.



The Nayoya mats use the benefits of acupuncture, acupressure, and reflexology to help the body repair itself.



This form of healing, which can be traced back to China, is based on a theory called “chee,” which is the body’s vital energy which flows throughout the body. Things like stress and disease can cause this chee to be blocked off.



The Nayoya Acupressure Mat works by pressing on certain key points along a person’s body, which in turn allows the chee to be released and channeled to whichever areas are in pain.



In addition, the acupressure points on the mat stimulate the release of endorphins—hormones that can have a calming and soothing effect on the body.



Overall, the Nayoya mats have been shown to have a 92 percent success rate, and they may also be used for hand and foot reflexology.



About Nayoya Wellness

Nayoya Wellness was founded with one goal in mind: to help free people from their chronic back pain. One of the company’s key products is the Nayoya Acupressure Mat, which has been found to give users immediate back pain relief. Rather than scheduling numerous costly visits to the chiropractor or physical therapist, the acupressure mat can be used from the comfort of home. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Nayoya-Acupressure-Back-Pain-Relief/dp/B00367KSOW