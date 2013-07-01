Back Pain Scottsdale AZ Expert Novocur Releases Office Ergonomics Tips for Pain Relief at Work

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Novocur Pain Management, the back pain Scottsdale AZ expert, announces the release of five helpful tips to prevent pain on the job by improving office ergonomics. These simple tips, provided by Novocur CEO Dr. Alex Bigham, can make a big difference in preventing pain in the neck, back and wrists from improper postures.



"If you sit behind a desk for hours at a time, aches and pains may be a common part of your workday," explains Dr. Bigham. "Still, you're not doomed to a career of neck and back pain or sore wrists and fingers. In addition to taking short breaks from sitting, proper office ergonomics — including correct chair height, adequate equipment spacing and good desk posture — can help you stay comfortable at work."



Following these tips can help make work space more comfortable and may help boost productivity:



Telephone Headset: For those who frequently talk on the phone and type or write at the same time, investing in a headset will bring great relief to pain caused by holding the phone in place between the head and neck.



Monitor Height: When sitting at a desk, the monitor should be directly in front and about an arm's length away. The top of the monitor should be just slightly below eye level. Move the monitor accordingly to ensure glare from light or windows does not interfere.



Positioning of Wrists: When typing, wrists should be kept in a straight and natural position rather than bent to the side, up or down.



Body Posture: The body should be centered in front of the monitor and keyboard. The back should be straight, thighs horizontal with knees and at the same level as hips. Forearms should be level or tilted up slightly. For those suffering with Scottsdale back pain, making an adjustment to posture can make a big difference.



Chair Height: Chair height should be adjusted so feet rest comfortably on the floor and knees are level with hips. Adding a cushion to offer lumbar support can make a significant impact on lower back pain Phoenix.



About Novocur Pain Management

Novocur is passionate about helping those who suffer from pain. Novocur’s highly trained physicians provide the most state-of-the-art treatments for chronic and acute pain available. The Scottsdale AZ pain management clinic's approach is to provide a concierge level of patient care, where each patient consults with and is treated by the physician – not a mid-level provider. For more information, visit http://www.novocur.com/.