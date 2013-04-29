Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Countless diseases and disabilities can be attributed to carrying excess weight or obesity, including back pain. Excess weight puts extra pressure on the spine which can, over time, cause the discs’ outer fibers to wear away. Obesity has also been shown to contribute to the development of osteoarthritis in the spine with studies showing that, with weight loss, pain from osteoarthritis subsides in many patients. Excess weight that is carried in the mid, or abdominal, section of the body typically causes the body to pull the pelvis forward, increasing the curve in the low back, referred to as lordosis. Lordosis lends itself to tightening the back muscles and causing strain and/or pain in the low back. Other weight related back conditions include spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, conditions occurring when excess weight causes an increased strain in the joint that keeps the spine in line.



Statistics reveal that more obese persons undergo back surgery than those of a normal weight, and with those patients being more apt to suffer an increased incidence of surgical complication. Dr. Andre Panagos, co-director of the Spine Center at New York Presbyterian Hospital reports, "In my office, every single person who loses a significant amount of weight finds that their back pain is also significantly improved.” Panagos believes the reason for this is related to a decrease in the amount of work that muscles need to do in order to accomplish everyday tasks once weight loss has been achieved.



With the number of back pain complaints on the rise, many are resorting to invasive and potentially high risk weight loss alternatives, like unhealthy stomach alterations, or dangerous diet pills. Diet Doc offers a simple solution to help those suffering from back pain due to obesity with new and improved medically supervised and proven hCG diet plans that produce equal to and often greater weight loss than invasive alternatives.



By following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans, Americans are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of unhealthy, unwanted excess fat. Prior to patients committing to a future free from burdensome excess fat and the potential threat of countless weight related illnesses and conditions, an extensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, is completed. Based upon this information, individual diet plans are created by certified nutritionists that are specific to each patient’s lifestyle and dietary and nutritional needs. Each patient’s diet journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication and specially trained fast weight loss professionals are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Prescription hCG, when combined with Diet Doc’s individual diet plans, has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus, triggering trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream. The body then burns this stored fat as a source of energy, as opposed to other low calorie diets that cause dieters to lose a lot of muscle mass. Dieters will notice weight loss, normally in the first week of following the company’s hCG diet plans and typically from the most stubborn and difficult to target areas, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. In addition to protecting muscle mass, hCG naturally suppresses the appetite allowing patients to lose weight without suffering from hunger or cravings.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a significant positive effect on one’s health. By losing excess fat and relieving pressure from the spine, Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans alleviate painful and, oftentimes debilitating, back pain.



