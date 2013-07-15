Back Shoulder Blade Pain Collates Leading Research to Give Advice to 14m Sufferers

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Shoulder pain is a background noise in the day of millions of people every day, and yet few seek out treatment to alleviate this inconvenience, which often worsens into more severe debilitating conditions. Part of the challenge with shoulder blade issues is the physiological complexity of the region. Thankfully, Back Shoulder Blade Pain regularly publishes new articles that explain this in easy to understand plain English and helps people identify the right treatment option to ease their discomfort.



The site already has several informative editorials published, including ‘Decrease Pain in Left or Right Shoulder Blades’, that gives practical advice on behaviors both to be encouraged and avoided and exercises that will help loosen and strengthen shoulder muscles and promote flexibility and robustness. The article is one of several, including a description of the anatomy of the shoulder region and a jargon busting definition list for anyone with concerns after a diagnosis.



Back pain clinics are visited by fourteen million people each year to address their shoulder and back problems, including everyone from high performance athletes to the elderly. The Back Shoulder Blade Pain site has fast become an authority on the subject and is allowing sufferers to save on medical fees by rehabilitating effectively at home.



A spokesperson for Back Shoulder Blade Pain explained, “The area surrounding the shoulders is one of the most complex musculatures in the human body, comprising twelve distinct muscle groups that all interact to create the astonishing articulation we are capable of. It is no surprise then that shoulder pain can be hard to identify and even harder to target therapeutically. The joints also undergo some of the most varied stresses in the body, and telling the difference between muscular pain and problems with bones, cartilage and spinal discs drastically affects the treatment approach. We give advice on how to identify the pain accurately and advice on how to effectively treat the condition.”



About Back Shoulder Blade Pain

Millions of People suffer from shoulder blade pain that goes untreated or poorly treated. Back Shoulder Blade Pain provide in-depth information from researchers around the globe on why various pains occur around the scapula and how to effectively decrease the pain and ensure it does not arise again. For more information, please visit: http://backshoulderbladepain.com/