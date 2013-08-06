Back to School and Sports for Thousands of Local Teens- Dr. Foster Recommends Getting the Sports Physicals Now

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Sunset Walk-In Health Care and Occupational Medicine Clinic, reminds parents that summer is nearly over and back to school is less than a month away. John Foster, MD, of Sunset Walk-In Healthcare, says now is the time to get school sports physicals for your child. To help parents avoid the back to school rush, Sunset Walk-In is offering a $60.00 Back to School Physical Special cash price for student’s mandatory physical exams. Extended evening hours and Saturday hours make it easy for parents to schedule without taking time away from work.



Millions of Students Gearing Up for Sports

The Journal of American Medical Association, [JAMA Pediatrics] reports that 44 million students in the US age six through 18 participates in at least one school sport. Most students, particularly the High School athletes are required to undergo a physical examination before they may begin practice.



Comprehensive Convenience is the Goal

Some parents and students complain about the annual physical as an inconvenience. However, the purpose of such evaluations is to ensure the child’s health and safety. Doctors screen for any previously undetected medical or musculoskeletal issues and ensure that any previous injuries are rehabilitated and do not pose a risk for further injury. If the child requires any additional screening or rehab on a previous injury a few weeks can make all the difference in being game ready.



‘Finding a convenient and comprehensive medical evaluation for your child is the goal’ says Dr. Foster, ‘and we believe you should have both for the sake of your athlete’.



For additional information call (310) 273-1155 or visit their website at www.sunsetwalk-inhealthcare.com



About Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic, PC

Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic, PC is owned by John Foster, MD and is located in the Sunset Medical Tower Building at 9201 Sunset Blvd., Mezzanine Level [M-155], West Hollywood, CA 90069. The clinic is open M-TH 8a-6p, F 8a-5p and Saturday 10a-2p. Sunset Walk-In offers occupational medicine, urgent care and travel medicine and accepts most insurances and Medicare.