Candy Crate Offering Fun Back to School Candy Gifts for the New School Year

Hesperia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- It's back to school season, which means that children across the country may be feeling a bit down. That's why Candy Crate is happy to offer a great, fun and unique collection of back to school candy gifts for the upcoming school year, perfect for kids of all ages as they get ready to embark on other year in the classroom.



At CandyCrate.com, a number of different back to school candy gifts are available for purchase, and all of them are affordable and readily available, and can be quickly and easily shipped to any location. It's a great way for a parent, grandparent or other family member to show the children in their lives that they're thinking about them as the school year gets underway.



One popular style is the metal lunch box or tin filled with some tasty nostalgic candy. Several of these are focused on a single brand or treat, which is a great way to satisfy someone's specific sweet tooth cravings. For instance, there are Sugar Daddy, Blow Pops and Tootsie Roll back to school candy gifts.



Other choices are based on a specific theme, and will include a variety of different retro candies inside the lunch box. Here, customers can select the lunch box they want to use, and then select a decade of retro candy they'd like to have stuffed in there, from the 1940s all the way through the 1990s. Different themes include Star Wars, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, The Beatles, My Little Pony, and more.



While students of all ages may need the most cheering up with back to school candy gifts, they also work great for teachers getting ready for the new school year, recent school graduates at every level, and even parents.



There are even specific back to school candy gifts designed for the teachers, who can always use a little bit of appreciation. This includes a Teacher Tote assortment of nostalgic candy, and also a Teacher Appreciation jar filled, appropriately, with Smarties.



Visit CandyCrate.com to see their full lineup of back to school candy gifts, and all of their other wonderful retro candy gifts and supplies.



About Candy Crate

Candy Crate is a family owned company dedicated to providing the best nostalgic and retro candy. They provide a huge array of the most popular old fashioned candy, and also offer wrapped and unwrapped bulk candy, candy gift boxes and baskets, and supplies for any celebration or occasion, including candy wedding buffets, holiday gifts, and more. Shop by brand, decade, style, theme or color to quickly and easily find the best retro candy at the best possible price. To see the full selection, visit CandyCrate.com today.