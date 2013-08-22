Back to School- Dr. Levinson Provides Dramatic Help and Hope for ADHD Children with Dyslexia and Phobias

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- A unique therapy now provides rapid and dramatic medical help to those with ADD/ADHD as well as related Dyslexia or LD, including school and other Phobias. All these differently named and frequently overlapping disorders were found due to a simple and easily treatable signal-scrambling impairment of the inner-ear origin. As substantiated by patient testimonials, when scrambled signals are therapeutically minimized, brain functioning is maximized.



With the summer vacation almost over, parents and children are gearing up for the new school year--many with dread. Unfortunately, some 15-20 percent of students have known and hidden forms of attention-deficit, hyperactive-impulse and related dyslexia, learning, and anxiety disorders, including school phobias. They are destined to continue suffering needless and preventable frustration, failure and impaired self-esteem-- unless they are medically understood, diagnosed and successfully treated.



In his ground-breaking books "Smart But Feeling Dumb," "Total Concentration" and "Phobia Free," Dr. Harold Levinson revealed how to comprehensively understand and successfully treat these children, as well as adults. With proper treatment they are all enabled to feel as bright as they really are and attain dreams and ambitions that otherwise might never be theirs.



Prior to Dr. Levinson's patient-based studies, each of the above differently named disorders was mistakenly assumed to be caused by a separate primary brain impairment which failed to process the clear signals received. By analogy, this misassumption might be similar to considering each malfunctioning channel of a multi-channel TV impairment to result from different primary causes rather than from one defective fine-tuner radiating distorted signals.



By pursuing the clinical truism that often “patients not experts really understand and thus define their disorder,” Dr. Levinson’s "highly original" research clearly demonstrated that:



- ADHD and related Dyslexia or LD and most Phobias were all characterized by impaired balance, coordination and rhythm-- neurological signs diagnostic of a causative dysfunction within the inner-ear and cerebellum--not primary brain damage.



- The above overlapping disorders occur when differing normal brain structures regulating concentration and activity, cognition and learning as well as anxiety and motor functions secondarily fail to process the distorted signals received. These scrambled "dumb" signals as well as their triggered disorders in bright and gifted brains were shown due to a fine-tuning defect of cerebellar origin.



- School phobias were found to be triggered by cerebellar determined academic frustrations and failures (eg. ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, etc.) as well as intensified anxiety and dependency responses. Fears of heights, moving elevators, sports, crowds, etc. were traced to dysfunctioning inner-ear/cerebellar mechanisms involving balance, motion, coordination and sensory processing, including regulation of anxiety.



- Rapid, wide-ranging and often dramatic improvements are obtained when children and adults with signal-scrambling impairments of inner-ear/cerebellar origin are holistically treated with safe combinations of inner-ear-enhancing antimotion sickness and related medications, nutrients and non-pharmacological techniques. These unique signal-stabilizing therapies are similar to those successfully used by the astronauts to prevent inner-ear dysfunctioning and “space dyslexia,” especially when orbiting at zero gravity. When "dumb" signals are therapeutically minimized or eliminated, brain functioning is maximized.



Dr Levinson's pioneering research was initially supported by Nobel Laureate Sir John Eccles and other outstanding cerebellar and inner-ear scientists. More recently, Levinson's evolving cerebellar based ADHD, dyslexia, LD and phobia concepts have been independently validated in world-wide neuroimaging studies. And because the above-mentioned overlapping disorders were shown due to one simple and treatable signal impairment of inner-ear/cerebellar origin rather than diverse brain damage, rapid and dramatic help is just a click away. For more information please visit: http://www.dyslexiaonline.com



About Harold Levinson, M.D.

Formerly Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at New York University Medical Center, Dr. Harold Levinson is currently Director of the Levinson Medical Center for Learning Disabilities in Great Neck, New York. He is a well known neuropsychiatrist, clinical researcher and author.



Media Contact:

MoreViews Inc., Levinson Medical Center for Learning Disabilities

951-268-4397

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Source:

Levinson Medical Center for Learning Disabilities.

1-800-334- READ (7323)