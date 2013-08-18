Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2013 -- WinXDVD.com today sparks off 2013 back to school sales season on the heels of summer holiday that is soon to end. One of the most top rated back to school activities is the giveaway of a mobile video converting and editing software on the internet, open to all back-to-school shoppers, lasting till Sept 30, assisting in converting video formats AVI, MKV, M2TS, MTS, etc to iPhone, iPad, Android mobiles and more.



Join the ongoing WinXDVD School Returning Promotion coming ready with free WinX Mobile Video Converter, discounted DVD ripping software and a Back-to-school gift pack right now http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/back-to-school.htm



According the surveys this year, parents and students are tending to shopping online to compare price and save money “by $600” on 2013 back-to-school spending compared with 2012. Also, 80% of teens said they already have their own mobile phones, so WinXDVD is launching the deal to help more mobile users live up a frugal back-to-school shopping season. “We are confident that our online giveaway will be welcomed.” said by Jack, CEO of WinXDVD.



WinX Mobile Video Converter is a new Windows-based program released in May and got updated a few days ago. With simple and clear function, it is very practical for individuals in need of converting incompatible videos for smartphones and tablets. In conclusion, it is recommended by the participants for the following reasons:



- It supports HD videos AVCHD (.mts, .m2ts), MOD, TOD, MKV, TS, etc, and SD videos AVI, MP4, H.264, MOV, MPEG, WMV, FLV, MOB, ASF, 3GP, etc;

- It converts HD/SD videos for playing on iPhone 4S/5, HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4/Note, WP8, as well as Blackberry, Nokia phones, PDA, ZEN;

- It converts various videos for tablets like iPad, iPad Mini, iPod Touch, Google New Nexus 7, Kindle Fire, as well as Samsung, HTC, Lenovo, Asus and Acer pads;

- It enables adding external subtitle files (*.srt) to a video;

- It has general video editing features, such as video trimming, cropping and merging, and parameter adjusting.



WinXDVD is giving away the software for students to convert videos both for study and entertainment. It also offers a 50% off WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and a 75% all-in-one video audio software pack.



Price and Availability

No mater you are a parent, student or a school instructor, you are in for a treat with WinX Mobile Video Converter (worth $49.95) before Sept 30, 2013 at http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/back-to-school.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and upcoming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.