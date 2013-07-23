iSkin Announces the Back to School Is Cool Promotion

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- iSkin, a premium accessory brand for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and other popular electronic devices, today announced its annual ‘Back to School is Cool’ promotion. iSkin is offering great savings via a virtual erase 'n save coupon. By merely ‘erasing the blackboard’ on its online store checkout page, customers can reveal savings up to 50% on a variety of cases, bags and other great back to school items.



iSkin has also set up a quick buy page that highlights great back-to-school products ideas featuring it’s tough, dual-layer fuze 360 iPhone 5 case, sassy iSkin vibes Snake Edition case for iPhone 5, solo fx for iPad mini, Agent 6 iPad sling and ProTouch keyboard protectors for Macbooks and Apple keyboards.



The iSkin Back to School is Cool promotion runs until Sept. 15,2013. To take advantage of these great savings, visit the iSkin.com online store or the mobile store on your smartphone.



About iSkin Inc.

iSkin Inc. is one of the world’s most trusted mobile accessory brands since its first advanced protective solution for the iPod® in 2002. Known for its cool, innovative designs and fashion-forward style, iSkin continues to be the leading mobile accessory brand. iSkin continues to focus on delivering the highest quality, innovative design and fashion-forward style in accessories for Apple®, BlackBerry® and Samsung®.



The iSkin word mark and logo are registered trademarks of iSkin Inc., registered in Canada, the United States and other countries. All Rights Reserved 2006-2013. Apple®, iPad® and iPad® mini are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names mentioned herein are registered trademarks of their respective companies.