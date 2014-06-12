BackApp Now Offering No Risk 30 Day Money Back Guarantee on Ergonomic Chairs

Malvern, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- BackApp is now offering a no risk 30 day money back guarantee on their High and Low Lift Ergonomic Chairs. Now only $695, this chair features a polished chrome steel frame and molded polyurethane foam seat for optimum comfort. With Low Lifts for those under 5’2” and High Lifts for average folks and giants, now anyone can enjoy ergonomic, contouring seats that support a natural posture, preventing injury and strain.



These ergonomic office chairs are perfect for anyone looking to prevent or ease back issues. The user sits on the stool and places their feet on the footrest which is padded with soft damping material made from scratch-resistant polyamide PA6. The original Ergonomic Stool, BackApp Ergonomic Office Chairs provide gentle motion while allowing the user to sit up straight, strengthening postural muscles. The chair is lightweight at only 17.6 lbs. making transport easy. Ergonomic chairs pair perfectly with Height Adjustable Desks from BackApp, as the chairs require modifications on the standard desk height of 30 inches.



To try these products with a no risk 30 day money back guarantee, customers can simply fill out the form on BackApp’s website providing their name, email, phone, zip, and city. A dealer will be in contact shortly to work out shipping details.



This trial applies to all BackApp products including Ergonomic Computer Chairs, Height Adjustable Desks, and Complete Ergonomic Workstations.



For more information about BackApp products visit them online or call 1-855-SIT-WELL.



About BackApp

BackApp manufactures and distributes ergonomic office chairs and desks. After two failed back surgeries, Dr. Freddy Johnsen invented the BackApp to ease his back pain. Now BackApp improves the back health of office workers around the world through sleek, state-of-the-art ergonomic designs originated in Norway.



For more information visit www.backapp.com.